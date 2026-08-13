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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

ИЗВЪНРЕДНО
Бургас ще бъде домакин на музикалния конкурс "Евровизия 2027" * * * Морският град беше избран от БНТ и Европейския съюз за радио и телевизия (EBU) * * * Големият финал ще се проведе на 15 май догодина в "Арена Бургас", а полуфиналите ще бъдат на 11 и 13 май.

Burgas Celebrates: City Residents Are Getting Ready to Host “Eurovision 2027”

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Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
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бургас празнува жителите града готвят домакинството bdquoевровизия 2027ldquo
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Burgas is celebrating its selection as host city for Eurovision 2027. A festive atmosphere has already taken over the city. Euphoria erupted outside Burgas Municipality just seconds after the announcement that Burgas would host the contest.

Speakers across central Burgas began playing music and the festive atmosphere quickly spread throughout the city. Even people who had not watched the announcement began gathering outside the municipal building. T-shirts bearing the words “Burgas – Eurovision” have already appeared. People said they were delighted and excited that the event would be coming to Burgas.

“Eurovision is in Burgas!? In Burgas!? I’m only finding out now, honestly! I’m so happy. I’m really happy. We deserve it!”

“I think it’s going to be really cool because so many events take place in Sofia or Plovdiv, because it’s the cultural capital – or at least it was considered that until a few years ago. So I think it’s great that they’re bringing it to the seaside, and more people will come and see more of Bulgaria. I think it’s a good choice.”

“Yes, this is a very big event for Burgas. A very big event for the municipality. I also believe Burgas was the definite choice.”

“I can’t believe it, because somehow I expected it to be held in Sofia instead."

From this point on, everyone is looking forward to seeing what Burgas will look like next year. “I suppose it will start changing as early as next week, because the work will begin. Everyone is very happy.”





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