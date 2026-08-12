Sunny Weekend Ahead, Temperatures Set to Rise Further on Monday

A warning for dangerously hot weather was in force across the country today, August 12. Maximum temperatures will range between 34°C and 38°C, around 34°C in Sofia and between 29°C and 32°C along the Black Sea coast.

Winds will be light, moderate in eastern Bulgaria, from the north-east. The weather in most of the country will remain sunny, but showers and thunderstorms will develop over western areas. Before midnight, rain and thunderstorms are expected in north-western and central northern Bulgaria. Hail is also possible.

After midnight, rain and thunderstorms will mainly affect northern areas, while tomorrow they will occur in many parts of the country, with more intense storms in southern Bulgaria. Hail is also possible. A moderate to strong north-easterly wind will bring in colder air, with temperatures beginning to fall to between 26°C and 35°C, around 29°C in Sofia.

On the Black Sea coast, it will be very windy, with variable cloud and maximum temperatures of between 25°C and 28°C.

In the mountains, heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected in many areas. Moderate to strong winds will blow from the north-north-east.

On Friday, maximum temperatures will fall by a further one to two degrees.

Sunny weather will prevail, with afternoon showers in the eastern and mountainous regions. On Saturday and Sunday, it will be sunny with a low chance of rain, and temperatures will remain largely unchanged.

It will also be sunny on Monday, but temperatures will start to rise again.