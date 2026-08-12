State of Emergency Declared in Bolyarovo Due to a Large Fire

A state of emergency has been declared in the Bolyarovo area due to a large fire between the villages of Denitsa and Kamen Vrah. The fire started in dry grass and bushes and, driven by strong winds, quickly spread to deciduous woodland. According to current estimates, the fire has affected around 1,500 decares.

Firefighters from Yambol and teams from neighbouring regions are at the scene. A military helicopter from Krumovo Air Base has also joined the firefighting effort. Farmers are assisting with machinery, while tracked machinery has also been provided by Mini Maritsa-Iztok.

The BG-ALERT early warning system has been activated due to heavy smoke. Traffic on the road between Leyarovo and Stefan Karadjovo has been temporarily restricted. There is currently no danger to the population, regional governor Georgi Chalakov said.



