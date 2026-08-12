Water Crisis at Srebarna Nature Reserve: What Measures Are Being Taken? (PHOTOS)

The operation to transfer water from the Danube River to the lake in the Srebarna Nature Reserve continues, with approximately 1.8 million cubic meters of water already having been transferred. This was announced by Reni Petrova, a public relations expert at the Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water in Ruse. She recalled that the issue had been discussed at a meeting attended by the Executive Agency for Exploration and Maintenance of the Danube River and the other members of the crisis headquarters – the fire service in Silistra and the municipal and regional administrations.

The Executive Agency for Exploration and Maintenance of the Danube River was briefed on the current situation concerning the falling water level in the channel between Devnya Island and the Srebarna Nature Reserve.

A proposal involving a barge was discussed, which would clear sediment from a section further upstream towards the lake and the fishing settlement of Tanassovo, allowing water to be brought in from the main channel.

Boom barriers have also been provided and are being installed to prevent algae from reaching the pumps. The reason is that the water is warm and there is an abundance of algal blooms, which could be sucked into the pumps.

Petrova said that four pumping lines are operating at the overflow – two rigid and two flexible. Depending on the situation, some of them are switched off or on. The aim is to keep the lines operating as far as the falling volume of water in the small channel allows.

The Executive Agency for Exploration and Maintenance of the Danube River noted that hydrological conditions on the river remain difficult, and all restrictions on the navigation of vessels along the entire stretch of the river remain in force.

According to information from the River Supervision Directorate, over the past 24 hours the vessel that had run aground in the fairway on a newly formed sandbank in the area of Lom was refloated with the assistance of another vessel. In the area of the village of Gomotartsi, outside the fairway, another vessel ran aground yesterday, but it is not obstructing navigation. A cruise ship also ran aground in this area in July, requiring the evacuation of more than 180 passengers with the assistance of the Border Police.

The Executive Agency for Exploration and Maintenance of the Danube River said that over the past 24 hours, water levels at most gauging stations along the Bulgarian section of the river had fallen by between 1 and 5 centimetres.

At Vidin, the level is minus 38 centimetres; at Lom, minus 25; at Ruse, minus 116; and in the area of Silistra, minus 102 centimetres.

Source: BTA

Photos: BTA