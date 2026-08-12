Bomb Threats Reported at Several Institutions in Sofia

Bomb threats have been reported at several institutions in Sofia, the press centre of the Ministry of the Interior said on August 12. The reports were received in the morning, the ministry added.

Authorities are currently following standard protocol, but no further information can be disclosed at this stage.

At the beginning of July, reports of explosive devices being planted were received at courthouses and public buildings in most parts of the country.

In June, bomb threats were sent to the email addresses of schools in Sofia Province.