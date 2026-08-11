The Brutal Murder in Plovdiv: City Ombudsman Calls Meeting on Security

The two girls accused of the murder of Georgi Kuzev in Plovdiv will appeal the pretiral detention in custody imposed by the district court. The defence of the three boys who are part of the group that attacked the man from Krichim on Youth Hill has not filed a request to change the ruling issued by Judge Petko Minev. The appeal court hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

It has been established that late on 24 July, the two detainees caused minor bodily injuries to two men from Nepal, while one of them filmed the incident. Drivers alerted the emergency services on 112 about the attack at the junction of Ruski Boulevard and 6 September Boulevard, and the injured men were taken to hospital. The two attackers were identified yesterday. The District Prosecutor’s Office has charged them with hooliganism and will seek their remand tomorrow.

Regarding the murder of Georgi Kuzev, the two girls who have been charged will appeal the detention in custody imposed by the district court. The defence of the three boys who are part of the group has not filed a request to change the ruling issued by Judge Petko Minev. The appeal court hearing is scheduled for Thursday. Speaking to BNT, the headteacher of the school attended by one of the detained boys said she was shocked by what had happened and had no explanation for the actions of the five teenagers.

"It Wasn't Just an Assault - It Was Also a Humiliation of the Victim": Teenagers Between the Ages of 14 and 17 Beat a Man to Death in Plovdiv

Gergana Avramova, principal of Hristo G. Danov High School, Plovdiv: “There are no records of systematic disciplinary violations, nor of conflicts with classmates; there have been isolated arguments involving backtalk toward teachers. On the contrary, there are children with special educational needs in his class; there is no evidence that he treated them poorly—on the contrary, he defended them. In terms of behavior, he is rebellious, but one can speak with him freely; he takes a stance on issues that interest him and stands by it.”

Teachers had not noticed the young man being a member of any organisations or groups associated with aggression and violence. He had the support of his mother and older brother.

Gergana Avramova, principal of Hristo G. Danov High School, Plovdiv: “I remember that during the last school year he left home following a serious argument with his father over what time he was supposed to return. His classmates found him very quickly through social media. It turned out that he had spent the night at a friend’s house and had switched off his phone. I spoke to his mother at the time, and later we involved him in the school’s patron day celebrations, where he took the tasks assigned to him very seriously. Something fundamental has changed, something I am not aware of, and I cannot explain it.”

Psychologists will work with the detained pupil’s classmates.

Gergana Avramova, principal of Hristo G. Danov High School, Plovdiv: “You asked me what I would start with on September 15 - the first day of school, marking the start if the new academic year. Until now, on the 15th, I’ve spoken about all sorts of things—opportunities, successes, prosperity... Now I’d like to start with kindness.”

Due to the increasing number of dangerous incidents in the area around 'Youth Hill', where Georgi Kuzev was beaten in broad daylight, the Plovdiv Ombudsman organised a meeting with the institutions responsible for the park’s security.

Borislav Stamatov – Ombudsman of Plovdiv: “First and foremost, these are the direct measures that can be taken for security, lighting and some form of control. But, of course, the more important issue is how we can identify such a problem earlier and in time – prevention, working with young people, the role of parents; we are all parents.”

Representatives of youth organisations will also take part in the meeting, alongside the institutions.