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Teenagers Charged with Assaulting Two Nepalese Men in Plovdiv

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Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
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During the investigation into the murder of Georgi Kuzev, footage of the assault on the two foreigners was discovered

Teenagers Charged with Assaulting Two Nepalese Men in Plovdiv
Снимка: archive

The District Prosecutor's Office in Bulgaria's second largest city of Plovdiv have charged two teenagers, aged 17 and 18, with assaulting two Nepali citizens. The incident occurred during the night of 24-25 July, and the attack was recorded on video.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the two accused acted in complicity and with hooligan motives. They attacked the men, aged 27 and 33, in the area of the intersection of Ruski Boulevard and Sixth September Boulevard, striking them with hands and feet to the body and head.

Passing drivers reported the incident by calling 112. The victims were taken to the hospital for examination.

The two perpetrators were identified on August 10 as part of the investigation into the murder of a 37-year-old man in Plovdiv on August 4. During the investigation, a video was found on one of their phones showing the beating of the Nepalese citizens.

It has also been established that the two had been in contact with the minors accused of murdering the 37-year-old man.

The 18-year-old has been detained for up to 72 hours, and the 17-year-old for up to 48 hours. Tomorrow, the prosecutor’s office will ask the court to to impose pre-trial detention on them.

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