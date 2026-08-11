Fire Broke Out Near the Village of Bulgarska Polyana, near Topolovgrad

A fire is burning near the village of Bulgarska Polyana in the Topolovgrad area (Soutehrn Bulgaria). Dry grass and woodland are on fire. Eight fire service teams have been sent to the scene and are working to contain the blaze. A bulldozer is also being used in the firefighting effort. There is currently no danger to nearby populated areas, the Haskovo Regional Administration said on August 11.

For the second time in a week, a red fire danger warning and an extreme risk of rapidly spreading wildfires have been declared in Haskovo region. High temperatures and strong winds are expected from today until Friday, creating conditions for an increased risk of fires.

The Regional Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Protection is reminding mayors of municipalities and localities to inform residents, farmers and agricultural workers, shepherds, beekeepers, as well as visitors to and people working in woodland areas and nearby, about the risk. Everyone is urged to exercise particular caution when carrying out activities in agricultural and woodland areas and, where possible, to carry them out during the early hours of the day.

In the event of a fire, people should immediately alert the emergency services by calling 112 and providing the exact location, and, where possible, assist in bringing the fire under control, the fire service said.