Fire Broke Out in the Forest above Sveti Vlas Resort

A fire has broken out in the forest above Sveti Vlas, in the area above the Intsaraki locality. At this time, there is no danger to the public.

The fire started shortly before 2pm today, August 11, initially affecting dry grass and shrubs before spreading into a small section of the forest

Four firefighting crews have been dispatched to the scene—two from Nessebar and two from Burgas.

Firefighters are working to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading. At this time, there are no reports of people or buildings being threatened.