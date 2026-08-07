Teenagers Who Beat a Man to Death in Plovdiv Remain in Custody

The Plovdiv District Court has ordered that the five teenagers charged with the murder of a man remain in custody.

According to the judges, there is sufficient evidence to indicate that they committed the offence. Judge Petko Minev said the teenagers had acted with intent and that the victim, Georgi Kuzev, had done nothing to provoke them.

There is evidence suggesting that the victim was lured to the location before being subjected to prolonged abuse. The teenagers allegedly shaved off his eyebrows, spat on him, extinguished cigarettes on his skin, put a plastic bag over his head and verbally abused him.

Testimony indicates that photos and videos of the beaten man were posted on social media. Finally, the youths robbed him, taking his 30 euros, which they used to buy doner kebabs.

One of the boys is believed to have played a leading role in the assault. During today's detention hearing, the court heard that he had strangled the victim.