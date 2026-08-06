Eight People, Including Minors, Arrested in Connection with Brutal Murder of Young Man in Plovdiv Following a Beating

Another serious violent crime has shocked Bulgaria after a young man from the town of Krichim died following a brutal assault in Plovdiv. According to unofficial information, several suspects have been detained, including minors. The victim was found on Youth Hill (Mladezhki Hill) in the city.

Police launched a murder investigation after passers-by discovered the young man in a helpless condition at around 5:20 p.m. on 4 August. He was still alive when emergency services arrived. Officers found visible signs of severe violence, and, according to information obtained by BNT, he was able to speak briefly with police before being taken to hospital. He later died from severe head injuries.

According to unconfirmed information obtained by BNT, eight people have been detained—six boys and two girls, most of them minors. They are being held for up to 24 hours, with prosecutors expected to decide later whether to extend their detention to 72 hours.

The suspects in the murder arranged the meeting with the young man through a dating app.

There is no video surveillance at the crime scene, so investigators will have to rely on witness testimony to determine who actually inflicted the fatal injuries.

Ivan Despov, who rents a nearby commercial property, described the group's behaviour: "The suspects stood out very clearly. Their profile, their behaviour—the whole group separated off into a smaller group. They went somewhere, looking at their phones, apparently arranging a meeting with the man. Later, they came back smiling, visibly excited, with their arms spread. One of them was walking around elated,excited, proud of what he had done. Then they headed in the direction where the victim was later found." Local resident Ani Atanasova said she was deeply shaken by the incident. "I'm horrified. I was waiting for my grandchildren so I could take them for a walk in what is supposed to be the nicest place in our city. I keep wondering how something like this could happen, but apparently it has. It seems there are no safe places left anymore."

Another resident pointed to shortcomings in the area's security.

"There is no lighting, no CCTV, and no physical security."

In a social media post, Krichim Mayor, Atanas Kalchev called for a swift and impartial investigation, urging authorities to bring those responsible before the courts.

The killing has also reignited concerns about security on Youth Hill, one of Plovdiv's most popular public parks. According to Plovdiv Municipality, the area is not covered by surveillance cameras, although municipal security officers carry out 24-hour patrols.







