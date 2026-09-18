Young Man Died After a crash on Trakia Motorway; His Mother and Two Children, Traveling with Him, Were Injured

A 19-year-old man has died in a road accident on the Trakia motorway early this morning, the press office of the Pazardzhik Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior said.

The accident occurred at around 4am on September 18 near kilometre 56 in the direction of Burgas. Traffic Police patrols, an emergency rescue team from the Pazardzhik fire service and ambulances from the Emergency Medical Service were sent to the scene.

It was established that the car had left the carriageway. It was driven by a 19-year-old man from the village of Melnitsa, Yambol district. A 31-year-old woman and her two children, aged five and three, from the town of Elhovo, were also travelling in the car.

The driver died at the scene, while the injured passengers were taken to the regional hospital in Pazardzhik.

Pre-trial proceedings have been opened under the supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office. The circumstances surrounding the accident are being investigated.