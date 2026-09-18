Former Environment Minister Borislav Sandov Charged in the "Petrohan" Case

The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office has charged former Minister of Environment and Water Resources Borislav Sandov with granting an NGO control powers in protected areas in the vicinity of the Petrohan hut.

The charges relate to actions carried out on 8 February 2022, when, according to the prosecution, he exceeded his powers by signing a framework cooperation agreement between the ministry and the NGO National Agency for Control of Protected Areas.

Under the agreement, the NGO was granted state powers and control functions, including responsibility for monitoring and overseeing the implementation of measures in protected areas.

According to the charges, the actions were carried out with the aim of securing a benefit for the NGO in the form of access to and the opportunity to use an area and land around the 'Todorini Kukli' ridge in the Stara Planina (Balkan) Mountains. This resulted in significant adverse consequences, according to the prosecution.

The charges are yet to be formally presented to the defendant.

The investigation in the case is ongoing.

BNT recalls that Borislav Sandov served as Minister of Environment and Water from 13 December 2021 to 2 August 2022.