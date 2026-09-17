Man and Woman Found Dead with Stab Wounds in Sofia's Boyana District, No Signs of Outside Involvement

The bodies of a 61-year-old man and woman have been found in Sofia's Boyana district. A report of the tragedy was made to the 112 emergency number shortly after 8pm yesterday, September 16, by a friend of the woman, who had been unable to reach her. Both bodies had stab wounds.

According to preliminary information from the Sofia Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, there is no evidence of outside involvement.

“At around 8.18pm on Wednesday, we received a report from a woman who said she was in the Boyana district, outside the house of a friend, and believed that something was wrong. Police officers entered the property and found the bodies of a man and a woman, both aged 61, who were married. It was established at the scene that there were no signs of outside involvement. The property was locked from the inside, and the windows were also closed from the inside. Questioning is continuing. The information we have at this stage is that they were a normal family. There had been no reports of domestic violence in the family. Stab wounds caused by a knife were found on both bodies,” Nikolay Peltekov, director of the Sofia Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, said about the case in Sofia's Boyana district.

The couple have a daughter who lives in the United States, and the parents had recently visited her. The woman was a dentist, while the man was not employed.

BNT has learned that investigators are working on several possible scenarios, including the possibility that the woman had wanted a divorce.

Pre-trial proceedings have been launched in connection with the case.

A preliminary investigation has been opened into the case.