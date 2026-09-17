Bulgaria Marks the Feast of the Holy Martyrs Faith, Hope, and Love, and Their Mother Sophia

On 17th of September, the Orthodox church commemorates the holy martyrs Faith, Hope and Love and their mother Sophia.

In the 2nd century, Sophia, a devout Christian woman, lived in Rome. After the death of her husband, she devoted her life to raising her three daughters – Faith, Hope and Love, whose names symbolised the principal Christian virtues. The family was known for its faith, prayers and good deeds.

Word of them reached the governor Antiochus and later the Emperor Hadrian. Sophia and her daughters were summoned before the emperor, who tried to persuade them to renounce their Christian faith. They remained steadfast.

Before they were subjected to torture, Sophia encouraged her daughters to remain faithful to God and not give in to the emperor’s promises and threats. She reminded them that earthly wealth and honours are temporary, while faith and eternal life are more precious.

Emperor Hadrian decided to torture the girls one by one.

The first was Faith, who was 12 years old. She refused to bow to the pagan gods and endured brutal torture before being beheaded.

The same fate befell 10-year-old Hope. Despite the torture, she did not renounce her faith and declared that Christ was her help. Hope was also put to death with a sword.

Last to face her torturer was nine-year-old Love. Neither threats nor torture could make her renounce Christ. She was thrown into a fiery furnace but, according to tradition, remained unharmed. After further torture, Love was also beheaded.

Sophia witnessed the deaths of all three of her daughters, supporting them in their faith to the very end. Thus, according to tradition, Faith, Hope and Love suffered martyrdom, while their mother Sophia became an example of faith, strength and spiritual resilience.

The mother took the bodies of her daughters and placed them in a precious coffin. She put them on a funeral carriage and buried them with thanksgiving to God outside the city, on a high hill. She spent three days at her daughters’ grave, praying fervently to the Lord and weeping with joy. In this state, she gave her soul to God, convinced that she was going to join her daughters. Christians buried the holy mother alongside her daughters. This took place in 126 AD.

The Christian Church also venerates St Sophia as a martyr because, as a mother, she experienced in her heart the terrible suffering inflicted on her daughters.

The relics of the holy martyrs Sophia, Faith, Hope and Love have rested in Alsace, France, since 777.

Those celebrating their name day include Vyara, Vera, Verka, Nadezhda, Nadya, Nadine, Lyubov, Lyuba, Lyuben, Lyubomir, Lyubomira, Lyuboslav, Sofia, Sonya and Sophie.

17 September is the official holiday of Sofia, the Bulgarian capital.