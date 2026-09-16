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Justice Minister: Bulgaria Consistently Integrates European Human Rights Standards

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Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
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министърът правосъдието николай найденов bdquoбългария устойчиво последователно интегрира стандартите правата човекаldquo

“Bulgaria has been steadily and consistently integrating the human rights standards established by the Court, and there are numerous concrete examples of this,” Justice Minister Nikolay Naydenov said during a meeting with the President of the European Court of Human Rights, Matthias Guyomar, in Strasbourg on September 16.

Minister Naydenov invited President Guyomar to visit Sofia next year to mark the 35th anniversary of Bulgaria’s ratification of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, and to continue discussions on all legal issues related to co-operation between Bulgaria and the European Court of Human Rights.

Speaking to Matthias Guyomar, Nikolay Naydenov said there had been a sustained trend towards reducing the number of new cases reaching a judicial formation of the European Court of Human Rights.

“Bulgaria has demonstrated through concrete legislative, institutional and practical reforms that it offers sustainable solutions that are fully aligned with European standards,” the Justice Minister stressed.

Minister Naydenov took part in the meeting as a member of a delegation led by President Iliana Iotova. Earlier, they met with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset. Minister Naydenov also attended a meeting of the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers in its 'Human Rights' format.

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