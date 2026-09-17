Police Found More Than 3 Grammes of Fentanyl in "Stolipinovo" Neighbourhood of Plovdiv

More than 3 grammes of fentanyl have been found during a police operation in Plovdiv's Stolipinovo district.

During a search of an address occupied by two brothers with criminal records, police found around 40 packets of the synthetic drug and electronic scales. The operation began at around 6am this morning, September 17, on Kalina Street, where the searches were carried out. Only one of the men has been charged and he has been detained for 72 hours.

The operation is the latest in a series targeting the distribution of fentanyl. During another operation last week, Plovdiv police seized half a kilogramme of the drug, again intended for distribution in Stolipinovo, and six people were detained during its delivery. According to residents of the district, the distribution of this type of drug is a constant problem.