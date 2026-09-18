БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия
ENG
 
9
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Борислав Сандов за обвинението по делото...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
Без синя и зелена зона на 22 септември в София
Чете се за: 00:15 мин.
МОН предлага нова роля за зам.-директора: отговорност за...
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
Бившият екоминистър Борислав Сандов с обвинение по делото...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Трима задържани за опит да придобият имот за над 1 млн....
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
На първо четене: Парламентът прие нов механизъм за...
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
Демерджиев: Десетки полети на Пеевски са платени с...
Чете се за: 05:50 мин.
След Съвета по сигурността: Има сериозни дефицити по...
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
Премахва се акцизът на пропан-бутана, по 50 евро ще...
Чете се за: 08:07 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

'The Crown' by Bulgarian Photographer Radoslav Sviretsov Wins Frst Place in International Competition

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
EN
Запази
Снимка: The photo was taken in Ireland

Bulgarian photographer and architect Radoslav Sviretsov has won first place in the “Aurorae” category of the Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2026 international competition, organised by the Royal Observatory Greenwich in London, he said.

Sviretsov's winning photograph is titled The Crown and was taken near a small church in Iceland in January 2026 during a powerful geomagnetic storm. The photograph was taken shortly before midnight, away from city lights. During the shoot, the index measuring the intensity of geomagnetic activity reached a value of seven, the photographer noted.

“In moments like this, all I feel is gratitude – that I simply happened to be in the right place at the right time,” Radoslav Sviretsov said.

“The sky was glowing, while the landscape beneath it was illuminated by the power of the Northern Lights. At certain moments, the aurora was so intense that it even illuminated the ground beneath us, turning everything white – as if the night had briefly disappeared,” the photographer said.

This is Svirtsov’s second time having his work featured among the award-winning photographs in the competition. In 2024, one of his photographs was shortlisted for Astronomy Photographer of the Year. The winning photograph is part of the Astronomy Photographer of the Year exhibition at the National Maritime Museum in Greenwich, London. This year's exhibition features 100 of the competition's winning photographs. It opens today, 18 September, and will remain in London until mid-2027, he said.

In 2026, Sviretsov also won first place in the international final of EISA Maestro in the single-photograph category with an aerial photograph taken in Vietnam. His photographs have also been published and featured by international media outlets and photography publications, including The Times, Forbes, The Guardian, PetaPixel and Bored Panda.

In 2024, Sviretsov received the Sofia Municipality Award for achievements in photography, while in 2025 he was among those recognised in Ten Outstanding Young Persons of Bulgaria. His photographs have also received recognition in international competitions, including the World Food Photography Awards and 35AWARDS.

Radoslav Sviretsov is an architect, photographer and traveller. Born in Burgas, he graduated in architecture from the University of Architecture, Civil Engineering and Geodesy in Sofia. Since 2025, he has lived in Iceland, where he works on photography projects focusing on natural processes and the country's landscapes, including volcanic eruptions, glaciers and the Northern Lights.

Source: BTA

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Студен душ през октомври за жители на кв. „Изток“ и кв. „Христо Смирненски“ заради ремонти
1
Студен душ през октомври за жители на кв. „Изток“ и кв....
Съществено захлаждане и проливни валежи се очакват в началото на новата седмица
2
Съществено захлаждане и проливни валежи се очакват в началото на...
От ДАНС са подали сигнал за педофилия във връзка със случая "Петрохан" още през 2025 г.
3
От ДАНС са подали сигнал за педофилия във връзка със случая...
Случаят "Петрохан": Стига ли кръгът на влияние на Ивайло Калушев до политиката?
4
Случаят "Петрохан": Стига ли кръгът на влияние на Ивайло...
Премахва се акцизът на пропан-бутана, по 50 евро ще получат над половин милион българи
5
Премахва се акцизът на пропан-бутана, по 50 евро ще получат над...
На Перперикон откриха оръжия и снаряжение на римски легионери
6
На Перперикон откриха оръжия и снаряжение на римски легионери

Най-четени

НЗОК поема още една дейност при зъболекар
1
НЗОК поема още една дейност при зъболекар
Мощна купесто-дъждовна облачност ще обхване Западна и Централна България
2
Мощна купесто-дъждовна облачност ще обхване Западна и Централна...
Кой е строил подземни тунели в Рациария?
3
Кой е строил подземни тунели в Рациария?
Украйна спря България след четиригеймова битка в София
4
Украйна спря България след четиригеймова битка в София
Жестоко убийство на 6-годишно дете в столичния квартал "Младост" 3
5
Жестоко убийство на 6-годишно дете в столичния квартал...
Прокуратурата за "Петрохан": Не са намерени данни за чужда намеса
6
Прокуратурата за "Петрохан": Не са намерени данни за...

More from: Bulgaria

BNT Invites Political Parties, Coalitions, and Initiative Committees to Sign the Agreement for Covering the Presidential Elections Campaign
BNT Invites Political Parties, Coalitions, and Initiative Committees to Sign the Agreement for Covering the Presidential Elections Campaign
MEP Ilhan Kyuchyuk: Relations with North Macedonia Are Becoming Increasingly Difficult and Increasingly Strained MEP Ilhan Kyuchyuk: Relations with North Macedonia Are Becoming Increasingly Difficult and Increasingly Strained
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.
Man and Woman Found Dead with Stab Wounds in Sofia's Boyana District, No Signs of Outside Involvement Man and Woman Found Dead with Stab Wounds in Sofia's Boyana District, No Signs of Outside Involvement
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
Police Found More Than 3 Grammes of Fentanyl in "Stolipinovo" Neighbourhood of Plovdiv Police Found More Than 3 Grammes of Fentanyl in "Stolipinovo" Neighbourhood of Plovdiv
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
Three People Arrested in Bulgaria During a European Public Prosecutor's Office Operation Targeting a €15.7 Million VAT Fraud Scheme Three People Arrested in Bulgaria During a European Public Prosecutor's Office Operation Targeting a €15.7 Million VAT Fraud Scheme
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
Singer DARA Named Honorary Citizen of Sofia Singer DARA Named Honorary Citizen of Sofia
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.

Водещи новини

Борислав Сандов за обвинението по делото "Петрохан": Не се притеснявам
Борислав Сандов за обвинението по делото "Петрохан": Не...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
Сигурност и правосъдие
Младеж загина след катастрофа на АМ "Тракия", майка и две деца, пътували с него, са ранени Младеж загина след катастрофа на АМ "Тракия", майка и две деца, пътували с него, са ранени
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
У нас
Много слънце през уикенда, от вторник температурите падат с 10° Много слънце през уикенда, от вторник температурите падат с 10°
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
Снимката "Короната" на българския фотограф Радослав Свирецов спечели първо място в световен конкурс Снимката "Короната" на българския фотограф Радослав Свирецов спечели първо място в световен конкурс
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
У нас
Демерджиев: Десетки полети на Пеевски са платени с отклонени от...
Чете се за: 05:50 мин.
У нас
МОН предлага нова роля за зам.-директора: отговорност за...
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
У нас
Парламентарните избори в Русия започват - ще се гласува три дни без...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
По света
Британските депутати се заемат с представянето на страната на...
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ