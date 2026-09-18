BNT Invites Political Parties, Coalitions, and Initiative Committees to Sign the Agreement for Covering the Presidential Elections Campaign

Bulgarian National Television on September 18 invited the parties, coalitions, and initiative committees that have registered candidates to participate in the October 25, 2026 election for President and Vice President of the Republic of Bulgaria , to sign the Agreement for covering the election campaign in the programme of the public service broadcaster BNT.

BNT has announced the following dates for signing the agreement:

21 September (Monday) and 22 September (Tuesday) 2026,

from 10am to 5pm at the television's building at 29 San Stefano Street, Sofia, 9th floor, Legal Directorate.

Those who will sign the respective Agreement must bring an identity card and a power of attorney confirming that they are authorised to represent the relevant party or initiative committee.