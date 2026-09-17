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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Prosecutor's Office Is Investigating Financial Transactions Related to the "Petrohan" Mountain Hut

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Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
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The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office is continuing its investigation under pre-trial proceedings related to the financing of activities and financial transactions involving the non-governmental organisation managing the Petrohan hut, the institution's press office said.

Active evidence-gathering and verification are continuing as part of the pre-trial proceedings, including inquiries into the movement and origin of funds, as well as property acquired with those funds.

The investigation has established information concerning the acquisition of motor vehicles, while the source of the funds used to purchase them is being clarified. At the instruction of the supervising prosecutor, the National Revenue Agency has taken action under the Tax and Social Security Procedure Code to establish the source of the funds used to purchase the vehicles. Preliminary security measures have been imposed on the vehicles.

The investigation is continuing, with steps being taken to establish the origin and movement of the funds, the way in which the relevant activities were financed, as well as all other circumstances relevant to the subject matter of the pre-trial proceedings.

Bank accounts belonging to individuals linked to the case in Bulgaria have also been identified, as well as an account in the United States. A request for assistance has been sent to the competent US authorities through international legal cooperation channels.

The prosecution service said it would inform the public of any new circumstances that can be disclosed without jeopardising the investigation.

The "Petrohan" Case: New Expert Reports Shed Light on the Deaths of the Six Victims (OVERVIEW)

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