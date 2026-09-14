The "Petrohan" Case: New Expert Reports Shed Light on the Deaths of the Six Victims (OVERVIEW)

Investigators, prosecutors and experts who prepared some of the examinations have announced that there is no evidence of any outside involvement in the deaths of the six people at Petrohan Hut and in the camper van near Okolchitsa Peak. A new investigation has been launched into the actions and inaction of staff at the private school where the underage boy found shot dead in Ivaylo Kalushev’s camper van was enrolled. Some of the relatives of the six victims attended the investigators’ briefing. TThey got into an argument with both the prosecutor’s office and the experts who worked on the examinations.

Two key expert examinations have now been completed. One sheds light on what is believed to have happened in the camper van near Okolchitsa Peak, where the bodies of Ivaylo Kalushev, Nikolay Zlatkov and an underage boy were found. The second sets out the most likely motives for what happened both below the peak and at Petrohan Hut, where the other three victims were found.

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The examination into what happened at the hut has not yet been completed. Investigators have carried out more than 40 inspections and more than 10 searches. Some 150 witnesses have been questioned, including some under conditions of confidentiality. A total of 95 expert examinations have been completed, with conclusions from another 12 still awaited. The prosecution said the investigation would continue until all the facts had been established.

Based on the evidence gathered so far in the Petrohan–Okolchitsa case, the Prosecutor’s office said:

Natalia Nikolova, Deputy Sofia Appellate Prosecutor: “At this stage of the investigation, there is absolutely no evidence of outside involvement either at the former Petrohan mountain hut or below Okolchitsa Peak. The prosecution is relying solely on evidence gathered during the investigation, rather than conspiracy theories.”

Stoyno Tsvetkov, Deputy Director of the General Directorate of National Police: “ The investigation has not stopped. Witness interviews are continuing. We are still awaiting the conclusions of about 12 expert analyses.”

Following an inspection at the “Cosmos” private school, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated, which is also looking into the creation of documents containing false information.

Natalia Nikolova, Deputy Appellate Prosecutor of Sofia: "For failure to fulfill official duties by school officials, including employees of the Ministry of Education and Science and the Sofia Regional Education Inspectorate."

The forensic medical examination of the three victims from Okolchitsa found:

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Alexander Alexandrov, Head of the Clinic of Forensic Medicine and Deontology at Alexandrovska University Hospital: “There is only one weapon – the pistol revolver, a single-calibre weapon, is only one. The projectiles found in Zlatkov’s body match the wounds of the others in terms of morphology; these are transitory, that is, penetrating gunshot injuries. And it was most likely fired by Kalushev, since there were no particles from the primer composition on Makulev’s hands.”

This currently confirms the main working theory that there were two murders followed by a suicide in the camper van below Okolchitsa Peak. As for the three victims at Petrohan Hut, a situational examination is expected to be completed within days to establish exactly what happened. However, the psychological-psychiatric and theological examination has been completed and provides indications as to the motives.

Rosen Yordanov, criminal psychologist: “Ivaylo Kalushev meets 100% of all possible criteria for a preferential, seductive, sexual predator. Everything he created in his life from beginning to end was aimed at camouflaging his pathological attraction to adolescents.”

According to the examination, Ivaylo Kalushev had created an organisation resembling an “occult sect”, in which everyone was subordinate to him.

Rosen Yordanov, criminal psychologist: “He is the central figure. He determines everything for everyone.”

Relatives of some of the victims attended the briefing and reacted to the criminal psychologist’s conclusions.

Stela Maistorova, mother of Ivaylo Kalushev: “Everything from beginning to end is a lie. This is nothing but fiction.”

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Nikolay Maistorov:“Everything is manipulation. It is meant to justify the killers. The children were murdered.” Stela Maistorova, mother of Ivaylo Kalushev: “ Executed.” Nikolay Maistorov: “ This is a political murder.”

- By whom?

Nikolay Maistorov: “By the political mafia.” Ralitsa Asenova, mother of Nikolay Zlatkov: " I categorically reject all of this. What was that? Where are the sources? Where is the evidence? That was just a pure, unfounded story. These are all questions we want answers to. Since February 13, I’ve been asking for my son’s mobile phone traffic data. They’re refusing to give it to me. Why are they refusing to give me the mobile phone traffic data?”

According to the examination prepared by the team led by Rosen Yordanov, the most likely motive for what happened was related to problems involving Ivaylo Kalushev.

Rosen Yordanov, criminal psychologist:“The person who instigated all the events that led to this fatal outcome was Ivaylo Kalushev. He controlled every single member of this community.”

Photos: Desislava Kulelieva (BNT), BTA

The evidence gathered shows that Kalushev wanted to bring a new underage person into the group. However, the child’s father found out what was happening and told Kalushev that there would be consequences. The experts concluded that this was when the events that ultimately led to the deaths of the six people began.

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Six people have been found dead in suspected murder-suicides - three bodies, including that of a 15 year old, were found in a camper van parked in a remote area of Stara Planina near Okolchitsa Peak on Sunday, February 8. Investigators said they were connected to three others found dead near a burned 'Petrohan' Lodge on February 2.