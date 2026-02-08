Fatal Outcome in Unprecedented Crime: Those Sought in the “Petrohan” Case Found Dead from Gunshots

The Director of the General Directorate “National Police”, Chief Commissioner Zahari Vaskov, and the Director of the District Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, Senior Commissioner Krasimir Yonchev, have issued statements regarding the so-called “Petrohan” case.

It emerged today, February 8, that Ivaylo Kalushev, Nikolay Zlatkov and a 15-year-old boy have been found in the area near Okolchitsa Peak, close to Vratsa (Northwestern Bulgaria).

“Three bodies with gunshot wounds and a vehicle have been discovered — items I said earlier this week were being sought in connection with the activities linked to ‘Petrohan’,” Chief Commissioner Zahari Vaskov, Director of the General Directorate “National Police”, said on February 8.

“We are faced with investigating a crime without precedent, at least for our country’s territory so far,” he added. “Three bodies with gunshot wounds and a vehicle have been found, which earlier this week I said were being sought in connection with the activities related to ‘Petrohan’. The individuals are linked to the case. The necessary investigative actions are currently under way. It has been established that the persons largely match those being searched for.”

He added that evidence indicates there had been gunfire inside the vehicle, with no signs of shots fired at it from outside. Work continues on all possible lines of inquiry.

Authorities have not ruled out the possibility that the case may involve a closed community with elements of a sect, he said.

Weapons were found at the scene, but Chief Commissioner Vaskov declined to specify what type. He added that investigative activities, including those in the Petrohan area, are ongoing.

Senior Commissioner Krasimir Yonchev explained that the alert was raised by a person who has a summer livestock shelter in the area and who contacted the emergency number 112.

According to BNT sources, projectiles and shell casings were found inside the camper van. Nikolay was reportedly in the front passenger seat next to the driver, with Ivaylo Kalushev positioned directly behind him. The body of the 15-year-old boy was found in the living section of the vehicle.

The camper was equipped with radio equipment and satellite communications. Weapons were also discovered, and ballistic analysis is expected to determine which of them was used in the shooting.

Preliminary information suggests that the camper had been driven to the location by Kalushev.

“Petrohan” Case Likely an Extended Suicide, Says Criminal Psychologist

The so-called “Petrohan” case is likely to be an instance of extended suicide, according to criminal psychologist Nedelcho Stoychev, speaking to Bulgarian National Television (BNT) on February 8.

Following the fatal outcome of what has been described as an unprecedented crime — in which those sought in connection with the “Petrohan” case were found dead — Stoychev said the most likely perpetrator of the five killings was Ivaylo Kalushev.