Petrohan Case: Search Continues for Three People Linked to the Killings

Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
Among them is the owner of the lodge Ivaylo Kalushev

Снимка: БГНЕС

The investigation into the case of the three men found dead at the former Petrohan mountain lodge continues. Three people are still wanted. Among them is the lodge’s owner, Ivaylo Kalushev.

According to BNT sources, Kalushev is suspected of being responsible for the triple killing. Investigators are in possession of a message he sent to his mother on Sunday evening, in which he asks for forgiveness and says that nothing she is about to hear is true. On Monday, the acting Chief Prosecutor, Borislav Sarafov, said it could not be ruled out that Kalushev may have taken his own life.

According to investigators, many camps have been organized at the lodge over the past few years, which were most likely a front for sexual crimes against minors. This is exactly the kind of report that was received 2 years ago by the SANS. They sent the investigation to the prosecutor's office, but the parents of the children refused to cooperate with the investigation.

Investigators believe that numerous camps were organised at the lodge over the past several years, most likely serving as a cover for sexual offences against minors. A report to this effect was submitted to the State Agency for National Security (SANS) two years ago. The agency forwarded its findings to the Prosecutor’s office, but parents of the children involved refused to cooperate with the investigation.

