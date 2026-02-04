Murder Emerges as Main Line of Inquiry in the Case of Three Men Found Shot at Former 'Petrohan' Lodge

Murder emerges as the main line of enquiry in the case of three men found shot at the former Petrohan lodge, BNT has learned. Investigators have obtained data from the autopsies of the three men. According to our sources, the suspect is the wanted Ivaylo Kalushev. Authorities have a message that Kalushev sent to his mother on Sunday evening.

Three Men Found Dead in Mountain Lodge Near Petrohan Pass

According to unofficial information available to BNT, none of the three men were holding a weapon. Additionally, the autopsy reports, which detail the entry and exit wounds, suggest that the men were shot by a third party rather than having taken their own lives. Multiple forensic examinations have been commissioned, the results of which will allow investigators to make the most accurate assessment.

Triple Murder Near Petrohan: Which Lines of Inquiry Are Investigators Pursuing?

Ivaylo Kalushev is the owner of the former Petrohan lodge. Investigators have information suggesting that he gathered minors there, primarily boys aged 9 to 12. There is evidence that sexual offences were committed against these children, including outside Bulgaria, where they were reportedly taken to various camps. According to our sources, investigators have seized dozens of parental authorisations that allowed Kalushev to take the children abroad.

On Sunday evening, Kalushev reportedly sent a text message to his mother in which he “said goodbye” to her. After that, his whereabouts became unknown, and his phones were switched off.

In the text message to his mother, Kalushev mentioned a child named Leon, who was supposed to be helped. Our sources indicate that this refers to a case in which the boy’s relatives reported that he had been subjected to abuse. The prosecution opened an investigation, but the boy’s parents later withdrew the complaint, preventing evidence from being collected. In the SMS to his mother, Kalushev clarified that this time, on his honour, he was not referring to the boy, but to a girl.

On Sunday evening, Ivaylo Kalushev sent another message to his mother, asking for forgiveness and stating that none of what she was about to hear was true. He advised her to find the strength to focus her thoughts on him in order to locate him and told her to “be free.”

Borislav Sarafov, acting Prosecutor General:

“He is being sought, there is no contact with him. We cannot rule out that he may no longer be alive. He sent a text message to his mother that suggests he may have intended to take his own life.”

According to criminal psychologist Nedelcho Stoychev, however, Kalushev’s message appears to be apologetic. He was aware that it would reach the police, and its purpose was likely to mislead investigators. Stoychev also notes that, in the actions following the murder of the three men at Petrohan, there are further attempts to divert the investigation in the wrong direction.

Nedelcho Stoychev, criminal psychologist:

“In any case, the fire at the lodge is connected to the murders. As for whether it was an attempt to destroy evidence – most likely it was – but it was not intended to destroy the victims themselves, that is, to burn them. My assessment is that the fire was probably meant to destroy recordings, given that there were quite a few cameras there capturing footage.”

In recent years, numerous camps have been organised at the former Petrohan lodge, which investigators believe were likely used as a cover for sexual offences against minors.

Borislav Sarafov, acting Prosecutor General:

“You understand me correctly – that is exactly what I mean. I am shocked; I had no idea such things existed. Unfortunately, life sometimes presents circumstances even more shocking than in the TV series "Twin Peaks", which some of you may have watched. The activities of this NGO cannot in any way be described as charitable, nor in the interest of society, the state, or children – you can read between the lines what I mean by that.” Sarafov on the Petrohan case: “This is a real-life "Twin Peaks", which we are only beginning to unravel.”

About two years ago, the State Agency for National Security (SANS) received a tip regarding the activities of an NGO operating at the former Petrohan lodge.

Denyo Denev, acting head of SANS:

“The tip contained allegations of sexual abuse of minors, as well as paramilitary structures operating on the territory of the lodge.”

The SANS established evidence of crimes that were outside its remit and referred the case to the Prosecutor's Office, which subsequently opened an investigation.

Borislav Sarafov, acting Prosecutor General:

“This also concerns the children who went camping there and were entrusted to the organisation by their parents, which I find shocking given the people involved. Even though there was a SANS investigation into the matter two years ago, the activities of this NGO have in fact hindered the collection of information and evidence. Parents’ unwillingness to cooperate, their complete refusal to provide assistance, and their efforts to sabotage the investigation have all been obstacles.”

According to Sarafov, it is unacceptable for the duties of state authorities to be delegated to a non-governmental organisation, such as the group calling itself the National Agency for the Protection of Protected Areas, which operates near the former Petrohan lodge.

Borislav Sarafov, acting Prosecutor General:

“This is completely abnormal, and these questions need to be asked of former Minister Borislav Sandov: who authorised this and why he signed such an agreement with this paramilitary organisation, effectively empowering them to assume the functions of state institutions.”

On his Facebook page, Borislav Sandov responded that he did not know the people from the NGO before signing the agreement for joint environmental protection activities in the Petrohan area. He stated that the agreement did not grant them any authority and that he was called in for questioning regarding the matter in the summer of 2022.