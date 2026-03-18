Ten Illegal Migrants Found Hidden in Van Near Burgas

Police have detained 10 illegal migrants in a passenger van in the “Poda” area near the coastal city of Burgas.

The vehicle was driven by a 36-year-old Romanian national. Although the van initially appeared empty, officers discovered a concealed compartment in a natural cavity behind the seats. The operation was carried out by the Regional Directorate of Border Police in Burgas at around 02:30 on 17 March.

The driver and the migrants have been taken into custody. The migrants, all from Afghanistan, are believed to have left Turkey about a week ago.

Fast-track legal proceedings have been initiated, and the district Prosecutor’s Office has been notified. The driver has been detained for up to 72 hours. Work on the case is ongoing.