PM Rumen Radev: Government Ends Provision of Armaments from Bulgarian Army to Ukraine

The government is ending the provision of armaments from the Bulgarian Army to Ukraine, Rumen Radev said at a briefing at the Council of Ministers on June 10.

Rumen Radev: “The government is ending the provision of armaments from the Bulgarian Army to Ukraine. We have already provided enough. Our country continues to suffer socio-economic losses from this war. We once again call for the search for a diplomatic solution.”

Commenting on the “Basket of Care” campaign, Rumen Radev said that major retail chains had voluntarily committed to reducing prices by at least 15% on basic food products. He added that this commitment should not come at the expense of Bulgarian producers.

He noted that reports had appeared in some media suggesting that producers were being pressured by large retail chains to bear the cost of the reductions. He said he would ask the Minister of Agriculture and Food to urgently investigate the matter.

“We approached this entirely in good faith, expecting understanding, solidarity and social responsibility,” he said. “Such a commitment was clearly stated yesterday by the retail chains, and I hope it will be honoured. But if reality diverges from the pledged commitment, the state has a range of mechanisms to protect Bulgarian citizens and Bulgarian producers, and we will use them.”

Rumen Radev said that work on the 2027 state budget continues. He also commented on the National Assembly’s vote on new state debt of up to 3.8 billion euros under the extended budget framework, stating that all key state systems will be secured with the necessary financial resources, without cuts to social spending or funds for education, culture and healthcare.

He added that a review of all public procurement procedures is ongoing, with the suspension of those deemed irrational or corrupt in nature.

The Prime Minister thanked firefighters who prevented a greater tragedy following the accident on “Chelopechko Shose”.