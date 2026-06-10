БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Борис Михайлов е назначен за изпълнителен директор на НАП
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Оценка „Добър“ и „Много добър“ за...
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
Ново европейско проучване: Българите са против приемането...
Чете се за: 06:30 мин.
Румен Радев: Правителството слага край на предоставянето...
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

PM Rumen Radev: Government Ends Provision of Armaments from Bulgarian Army to Ukraine

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
EN
Запази

"We've already given enough," the Prime Minister said

румен радев европейската комисия процедура прекомерен дефицит българия
Снимка: BTA

The government is ending the provision of armaments from the Bulgarian Army to Ukraine, Rumen Radev said at a briefing at the Council of Ministers on June 10.

Rumen Radev: “The government is ending the provision of armaments from the Bulgarian Army to Ukraine. We have already provided enough. Our country continues to suffer socio-economic losses from this war. We once again call for the search for a diplomatic solution.”

Commenting on the “Basket of Care” campaign, Rumen Radev said that major retail chains had voluntarily committed to reducing prices by at least 15% on basic food products. He added that this commitment should not come at the expense of Bulgarian producers.

He noted that reports had appeared in some media suggesting that producers were being pressured by large retail chains to bear the cost of the reductions. He said he would ask the Minister of Agriculture and Food to urgently investigate the matter.

“We approached this entirely in good faith, expecting understanding, solidarity and social responsibility,” he said. “Such a commitment was clearly stated yesterday by the retail chains, and I hope it will be honoured. But if reality diverges from the pledged commitment, the state has a range of mechanisms to protect Bulgarian citizens and Bulgarian producers, and we will use them.”

Rumen Radev said that work on the 2027 state budget continues. He also commented on the National Assembly’s vote on new state debt of up to 3.8 billion euros under the extended budget framework, stating that all key state systems will be secured with the necessary financial resources, without cuts to social spending or funds for education, culture and healthcare.

He added that a review of all public procurement procedures is ongoing, with the suspension of those deemed irrational or corrupt in nature.

The Prime Minister thanked firefighters who prevented a greater tragedy following the accident on “Chelopechko Shose”.

Rumen Radev: “There are honourable officers in the Ministry of Interior, and I want them to know that they now have free hands in the fight against crime and corruption, and there will be no cover-up for anyone.”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
Румен Радев: Правителството слага край на предоставянето на въоръжение от българската армия за Украйна
2
Румен Радев: Правителството слага край на предоставянето на...
Оценка „Добър“ и „Много добър“ за зрелостниците на матурите по български език и профилиращ предмет
3
Оценка „Добър“ и „Много добър“ за...
Реакции в парламента на намерението на кабинета да спре част от военната помощ за Украйна
4
Реакции в парламента на намерението на кабинета да спре част от...
Кадрови промени във властта: Нови ръководители на НАП и Държавна агенция „Разузнаване“
5
Кадрови промени във властта: Нови ръководители на НАП и Държавна...
Модернизацията на армията не зависи от помощта за Украйна, коментира военният министър
6
Модернизацията на армията не зависи от помощта за Украйна,...

Най-четени

Шофьорът, врязал се в автобус на "Челопешко шосе", се движел с над 150 км/ч (ОБЗОР)
1
Шофьорът, врязал се в автобус на "Челопешко шосе", се...
Двамата шофьори, причинили катастрофа с автобус в София, са с чешки шофьорски книжки
2
Двамата шофьори, причинили катастрофа с автобус в София, са с чешки...
Категорично вината за катастрофата е на шофьорите на леки автомобили, съобщи заместник градският прокурор
3
Категорично вината за катастрофата е на шофьорите на леки...
10 линейки, две жертви и 9 пострадали при катастрофата на "Челопешко шосе"
4
10 линейки, две жертви и 9 пострадали при катастрофата на...
За два месеца откриха 4 новородени със спинална мускулна атрофия
5
За два месеца откриха 4 новородени със спинална мускулна атрофия
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
6
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...

More from: Bulgaria

“Wealth of Nations” 2026: Bulgaria Ranks 35th Out of 40 Countries
“Wealth of Nations” 2026: Bulgaria Ranks 35th Out of 40 Countries
Eurovision Director Martin Green: It Is Very Exciting for Us That Eurovision Is Coming to a Country It Has Never Been Before Eurovision Director Martin Green: It Is Very Exciting for Us That Eurovision Is Coming to a Country It Has Never Been Before
Чете се за: 07:17 мин.
Sofia Hosts South-East European Cooperation Process Summit Sofia Hosts South-East European Cooperation Process Summit
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
BNT Tracks “Driving Licence Dealers” in the Czech Republic After the Chelopechko Shose Crash, in Which 4 People Died BNT Tracks “Driving Licence Dealers” in the Czech Republic After the Chelopechko Shose Crash, in Which 4 People Died
Чете се за: 08:55 мин.
BNT Officially Receives 'Host Welcome Pack' for Eurovision 2027 BNT Officially Receives 'Host Welcome Pack' for Eurovision 2027
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
Bulgaria's Government and State Institutions Praised for Speed and Efficiency in Preparations for Hosting Eurovision 2027 Bulgaria's Government and State Institutions Praised for Speed and Efficiency in Preparations for Hosting Eurovision 2027
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.

Водещи новини

Борис Михайлов е назначен за изпълнителен директор на НАП
Борис Михайлов е назначен за изпълнителен директор на НАП
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
Николай Пелтеков е новият директор на СДВР Николай Пелтеков е новият директор на СДВР
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
У нас
СДВР се самосезира по данни за заплахи срещу пострадали при катастрофата на “Челопешко шосе” СДВР се самосезира по данни за заплахи срещу пострадали при катастрофата на “Челопешко шосе”
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
У нас
Почина проф. Александър Янчулев – първият демократично избран кмет на София Почина проф. Александър Янчулев – първият демократично избран кмет на София
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
У нас
Мъж от Хасково си счупи крака, след като ритна електроавтобус в...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
У нас
Зад плаж "Бутамята" в Синеморец не се предвижда...
Чете се за: 04:50 мин.
У нас
Премиерите на България и Молдова обсъдиха задълбочаването на...
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
У нас
Част от мраморна статуя на богиня беше открита при разкопките на...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ