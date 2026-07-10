Former Communist-Era Government Ship to Become Artificial Reef for Divers

The former government vessel Atanas Dimitrov, which served during Bulgaria’s communist era, is set to be transformed into an artificial reef. A group of enthusiasts from Varna is leading a project to sink the ship and create a new attraction for divers in the Black Sea.

During the socialist era, the government ship Atanas Dimitrov frequently hosted members of the country’s political elite. Distinguished guests also watched the official opening of Varna’s Asparuhov Bridge from the vessel’s bridge.

Today, the ship is no longer in service, prompting a group of local enthusiasts to give it a new purpose by turning it into an artificial reef.

Alexander Todorov said:

“As this is an exceptionally significant vessel from a historical perspective, my team decided to give it a new lease of life while also giving new life to the Black Sea by transforming it into the first technologically equipped artificial reef in Bulgaria’s Black Sea waters. The vessel will be deliberately sunk and subsequently fitted with a range of technical instruments that will allow us to monitor the marine environment in real time in the area where it is placed.”

After being scuttled, the ship will be equipped with a variety of monitoring systems to provide real-time data on the surrounding marine environment.

Diver Svetoslav Ivanov said the wreck would be particularly attractive for relatively inexperienced divers.

“The ship will be very interesting for divers with limited experience because the depth will be suitable for progressing from beginner to a more advanced level. The type of dive will also be quite different from the traditional training dives they are accustomed to. A properly organised wreck dive requires thorough preparation. Divers should familiarise themselves with the layout of the vessel beforehand so that, once underwater, they know exactly where everything is.”

To ensure it does not pollute the Black Sea, the vessel is undergoing a thorough clean-up before being sunk. Cadets studying Marine Engineering and Ship Machinery at the Nikola Vaptsarov Naval Academy are assisting with work in the engine room, while instructors are using the project as a practical training opportunity.

Dimitar Petrov Popov, a lecturer at the academy: “We are conducting introductory practical training for first-year students, familiarising them with machinery, mechanical systems and some of the key aspects of the profession. Technology changes rapidly and systems continue to evolve, but the fundamental laws of physics and mathematics remain the same, so it is essential to begin with the basics.” First-year cadet Kaloyan Slavov added: “We dismantle different components, see how various engines and machines work, and it’s very interesting.”

When asked whether they knew who Todor Zhivkov was, the cadets replied that he had been the leader of Bulgaria’s Communist Party until 1989.

The project team is currently searching for a suitable location where the Atanas Dimitrov can be scuttled. The vessel is expected to be sunk to the seabed in 2027.