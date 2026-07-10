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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Police Seize Ancient Coins and Artefacts from Home in Novi Pazar

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Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
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иззеха антични монети предмети обиск дом пазар
Снимка: БТА

Police have seized ancient coins and artefacts from a property in the town of Novi Pazar, the press office of the Shumen Regional Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior announced on July 9.

In the early hours of Thursday, officers from the Novi Pazar Police Department carried out an inspection following operational intelligence concerning a man allegedly in possession of cultural and historical artefacts. Due to the urgency of the case, a search was conducted at a property in the town occupied by a 54-year-old man. Officers discovered 64 coins from various historical periods, two clay vessels and a metal detector. All of the seized items appear to be ancient.

The case has been referred to the Shumen District Prosecutor's Office. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated.

At the end of April, police also seized numerous items believed to be cultural and historical artefacts from a private home in the Shumen village of Tsarev Brod.

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