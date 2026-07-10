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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Yambol Regional Administration Activated BG-ALERT System Due To Serious Crash on Trakia Motorway

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Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
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затвориха тракия заради тежка катастрофа тир карнобат снимки
Снимка: МВР-Бургас

The Yambol Regional Administration has activated the BG-ALERT emergency warning system following a serious road traffic collision at the 311-kilometre mark of the Trakia Motorway. As a result of the incident, traffic is being temporarily diverted.

Vehicles travelling towards Burgas will be redirected at the Zimnitsa interchange, before continuing along Road I-6 via the Petolachkata junction and then proceeding towards Burgas.

One Dead and Two Injured in Serious Crash Near Karnobat, Trakia Motorway Closed

The Regional Governor of Yambol, Georgi Chalakov, appealed to all motorists:

"I urge all drivers to show patience and understanding in light of the temporary traffic arrangements. Please follow the instructions of Ministry of the Interior officers and road signs, avoid risky manoeuvres, and drive with extra caution. The most important thing is for everyone to reach their destination safely."
The Yambol Regional Administration has also urged the public to monitor the latest traffic updates and to plan their journeys in accordance with the temporary traffic management measures.


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