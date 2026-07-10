Yambol Regional Administration Activated BG-ALERT System Due To Serious Crash on Trakia Motorway

The Yambol Regional Administration has activated the BG-ALERT emergency warning system following a serious road traffic collision at the 311-kilometre mark of the Trakia Motorway. As a result of the incident, traffic is being temporarily diverted.

Vehicles travelling towards Burgas will be redirected at the Zimnitsa interchange, before continuing along Road I-6 via the Petolachkata junction and then proceeding towards Burgas.

One Dead and Two Injured in Serious Crash Near Karnobat, Trakia Motorway Closed

The Regional Governor of Yambol, Georgi Chalakov, appealed to all motorists: