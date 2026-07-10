German National Wanted Under European Arrest Warrant for Alleged Involvement in Child Sexual Abuse

A German national wanted under a European Arrest Warrant for alleged involvement in an organised criminal group engaged in the production and distribution of material containing child sexual abuse has been arrested in Bulgaria's Burgas district.

The man was located during a specialised police operation in the area of the village of Iskra, in the Karnobat municipality. The operation was carried out following intelligence-gathering and investigative work, as well as information indicating that the wanted individual was hiding there. Officers from the General Directorate for National Police took part in the operation, assisted by police from the Burgas Regional Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior, in coordination with the German authorities.

At the request of the Burgas District Prosecutor's Office, an application has been submitted to the court seeking the most stringent remand measure – detention in custody.

The German national was the subject of an international manhunt under a European Arrest Warrant issued by a court in Munich in April this year. He is under investigation in Germany for alleged involvement in an organised criminal group linked to the distribution of child sexual abuse material.

The Burgas District Court is expected to consider the prosecution's application later today.