Former SANS Chiefs Questioned by Parliamentary Committee Over KYB Case

Former head of the State Agency for National Security's (SANS) Territorial Directorate in Varna, Kiril Dimov, who retired a month after the controversy surrounding the Ukrainian corporation KYB, and former SANS chairman Denyo Denev were questioned by Parliament's Committee for Oversight of the Security Services. The hearing was held behind closed doors on July 9.

Two weeks ago, Dimov said he had prepared a proposal to expel Oleg Nevzorov from Bulgaria on money laundering grounds and had submitted it to the then SANS chairman, Denev.

According to Dimov, around ten days later Denev revoked the expulsion order without providing any specific reasons for his decision.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Denev declined to comment further on his actions at the time.

The committee session was also marred by controversy after Kostadin Kostadinov and Kostadin Stoyanov, MPs from the nationalist Vazrazhdane party, were not allowed to attend.