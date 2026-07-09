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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

The Government Supported the New EU Sanctions Against Russia and Belarus But Maintained Its Objections on Three Issues

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Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
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Снимка: Десислава Кулелиева, БНТ

The Bulgarian government has approved the country’s position on the European Union’s 21st sanctions package against Russia and Belarus.

Bulgaria supports the EU’s policy of applying pressure aimed at encouraging Russia to engage in meaningful negotiations and bringing an end to the war in Ukraine.

During discussions on the issue within the European Union, Bulgaria has called for adherence to the fundamental principle that EU sanctions should strengthen this pressure without causing significant negative consequences for EU member states.

In preparing Bulgaria’s position, the analyses and opinions received from all relevant national authorities were taken into account in order to safeguard the country’s interests. Approval was also obtained from the Coordination Group on the Implementation of EU Restrictive Measures during a meeting held on 30 June this year.

Bulgaria will continue to maintain its objections on three issues.

The country believes that a possible inclusion of Russian Patriarch Kirill on the EU sanctions lists would have no economic or financial impact on Russia. Such a measure would not contribute to ending the war. At the same time, such a listing could be used for propaganda purposes, including to fuel anti-European sentiment.

The second issue concerns the proposal regarding Vagit Alekperov, the owner and former chairman of Lukoil. An analysis has shown that this proposal could have significant negative consequences for the operations of Lukoil Group companies that are of strategic importance to Bulgaria’s economy.

Bulgaria also has objections regarding an issue related to the supply of spare parts for the Sofia metro.

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