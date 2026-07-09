GERB-UDF Proposes Social Media Ban for Under-16s

GERB-UDF has proposed restricting access to social media for children under the age of 16. Under the proposal, young people aged between 16 and 18 would also be barred from using social media platforms between 11.00pm and 6.00am.

Kostadin Angelov of GERB-UDF: "We all know these platforms are dangerous. We are still living under rules written for a world without smartphones and social media. Why is this legislation important? Years ago, we worried about children on the streets; today, we worry about what they may encounter on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook. A child can now be exposed to violence before they have even learned to read."

Angelov added that, from a medical perspective, there has been a worrying rise in anxiety, depression and online pressure among young people over whether they will be liked or receive approval.

The draft legislation envisages the creation of a mobile application to verify users' ages through a so-called digital wallet. According to the proposal, any child wishing to create a social media account would have to install the application, preventing them from falsely claiming to be 18 years old.

"The state will provide a protective shield. Age verification will be carried out. We are not seeking a war against technology," Angelov said.

Explaining how young people would be able to access social media under the proposed rules, he added:

"Everyone will have to create a digital wallet, which will be free of charge. If a child uses your identity, the responsibility will rest with you. Exceptions will be made for educational applications approved by the Minister of Education. Any user who cannot verify their age will not be able to use social media."

The proposal is expected to be debated, with comments from the other parliamentary groups anticipated.