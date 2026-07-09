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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

PM Rumen Radev: Bulgaria Will Support Ukraine To the Best of Its Ability, But This Year It Has No Means To Do So

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Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
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"Social payments are guaranteed," the Prime Minister said

румен радев българия подкрепя украйна възможностите година възможности
Снимка: BTA

Bulgaria will provide support to the best of its ability, but this year it does not have the means to do so, Prime Minister Rumen Radev said at the start of the cabinet meeting.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister of Bulgaria: "Previous governments made a firm long-term commitment to provide financial support to Ukraine through fixed annual contributions. At the same time, they left us with a huge budget deficit. That is why I told our allies that Bulgaria will provide support according to its capabilities, and this year such capabilities do not exist."

Regarding the 2026 Budget, Radev commented:

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister of Bulgaria: "After months of uncertainty for both citizens and institutions, the government has submitted the draft budget for 2026. In doing so, we are taking the country out of the inertia left by the Zhelyazkov and Gyurov administrations and putting it on a sustainable course.

The budget is challenging, but it has undeniable strengths. It is realistic, puts an end to accounting gimmicks and political compromises, and will allow us to build on a solid foundation next year. We inherited depleted public finances, but social payments are guaranteed and people can be reassured. We are already beginning work on the 2027 budget."

Photo: BTA

Speaking about the NATO Summit in Ankara, the Prime Minister added:

"In recent days, I held productive talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The agreements we reached will position Bulgaria as a gateway for energy supplies to Central and Eastern Europe. The NATO Summit in Ankara confirmed this prospect. Interest in supplying energy through Bulgaria is significant and continues to grow. In Ankara, we also reaffirmed Allied policies aimed at guaranteeing collective security."

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