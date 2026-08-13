БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия бнт деца
ENG
 
2
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес Новини от миналото БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес Новини от миналото БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Милена Милотинова: Бургас е избран за домакин заради...
Чете се за: 21:15 мин.
Трима арестувани при акция на ГДБОП срещу лихварски групи...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

ИЗВЪНРЕДНО
Бургас ще бъде домакин на музикалния конкурс "Евровизия 2027" * * * Морският град беше избран от БНТ и Европейския съюз за радио и телевизия (EBU) * * * Големият финал ще се проведе на 15 май догодина в "Арена Бургас", а полуфиналите ще бъдат на 11 и 13 май.

PM Radev: The Government Is Committed to the Sustainable Development of Bulgaria's Energy Sector

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
EN
Запази

The Prime Minister held a meeting with representatives of the leadership of the CITUB and “Podkrepa” Trade Unions

премиерът радев правителството ангажирано устойчивото развитие българската енергетика
Снимка: Press Office of the Council of Ministers

The Bulgarian government is committed to the sustainable development of the energy sector, protecting workers and preserving thermal power plants and coal mining as a sovereign baseload power source. To this end, the government is maintaining an ongoing dialogue with the European Commission over reforms agreed in the sector in recent years, as well as the scale and pace of the green transition, Prime Minister Rumen Radev said.

Radev made the remarks on August 13 during a meeting with representatives of Bulgaria’s nationally representative trade unions, the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) and Podkrepa Confederation of Labour, held at the Council of Ministers. Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Galab Donev, Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekanov and Energy Minister Iva Petrova also attended.

During the meeting, trade union representatives voiced concerns over reforms undertaken in recent years involving the restructuring of coal-fired power generation and related enterprises, and the resulting loss of jobs.

Prime Minister Radev stressed the Bulgarian government’s determination to work towards the sustainable and balanced development of the country’s regions, highlighting measures taken to preserve employment in Stara Zagora and the surrounding area.

The Prime Ministe noted that the agreed postponement of the closure of the thermal power plants in the Maritsa basin until 2038 does not resolve the issue of their economic viability during this period, given the EU’s climate targets and high emissions allowance prices. For this reason, the Bulgarian government, together with other EU member states, is working to reconsider the Emissions Trading System and to recognise the importance of coal-fired power generation as a sovereign baseload power source, particularly amid the current energy crisis.

The meeting also discussed approaches to protecting workers and preserving employment in the Maritsa basin through land reclamation, transforming existing production, creating conditions for new technological capacities and retraining workers for new professions, alongside attracting investment to the Stara Zagora region.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

НА ЖИВО: Европейското първенство по лека атлетика в Бирмингам
1
НА ЖИВО: Европейското първенство по лека атлетика в Бирмингам
Гледайте европейското първенство по плуване в Париж по БНТ 3
2
Гледайте европейското първенство по плуване в Париж по БНТ 3
Гледайте световното първенство по художествена гимнастика в ефира на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3
3
Гледайте световното първенство по художествена гимнастика в ефира...
Никола Цолов е сред основните кандидати за място във Формула 1 през 2027 година
4
Никола Цолов е сред основните кандидати за място във Формула 1 през...
Спекула с нощувките за "Евровизия 2027": 25 000 евро за апартамент в Бургас
5
Спекула с нощувките за "Евровизия 2027": 25 000 евро за...
Министърът на туризма за домакинството на Бургас за "Евровизия 2027": Убеден съм, че ще се справим повече от добре
6
Министърът на туризма за домакинството на Бургас за "Евровизия...

Най-четени

Жестокото убийство в Пловдив: Младежите са били Георги повече от час и си купили дюнери с парите му
1
Жестокото убийство в Пловдив: Младежите са били Георги повече от...
На 12 август предстои пълно слънчево затъмнение
2
На 12 август предстои пълно слънчево затъмнение
Убийство край Слънчев бряг: Мъж е намушкан с нож, заподозреният се опитал да избяга
3
Убийство край Слънчев бряг: Мъж е намушкан с нож, заподозреният се...
Двете момичета от групата, задържана за убийството на Георги в Пловдив, обжалват ареста си
4
Двете момичета от групата, задържана за убийството на Георги в...
НА ЖИВО: Европейското първенство по лека атлетика в Бирмингам
5
НА ЖИВО: Европейското първенство по лека атлетика в Бирмингам
Румен Радев след заседание на Съвета по сигурността: Дрон е нахлул в българското въздушно пространство
6
Румен Радев след заседание на Съвета по сигурността: Дрон е нахлул...

More from: Politics

Prime Minister Radev: The Future of Our Region Will Increasingly Be Shaped by Connectivity between Bulgaria and Turkey
Prime Minister Radev: The Future of Our Region Will Increasingly Be Shaped by Connectivity between Bulgaria and Turkey
Minister of Tourism on Burgas Hosting 'Eurovision 2027': I Am Confident That We Will Do More Than Just Fine Minister of Tourism on Burgas Hosting 'Eurovision 2027': I Am Confident That We Will Do More Than Just Fine
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
Bulgarian MEPs Urge EU to Intervene Over Medical Treatment Case Involving Dual National in North Macedonia - Iva Mihaylova Bulgarian MEPs Urge EU to Intervene Over Medical Treatment Case Involving Dual National in North Macedonia - Iva Mihaylova
Чете се за: 04:50 мин.
Government Launches New Procedure to Select Bulgaria’s European Prosecutor Government Launches New Procedure to Select Bulgaria’s European Prosecutor
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Government Adopts Bulgaria's Governance Programme for 2026–2030. Government Adopts Bulgaria's Governance Programme for 2026–2030.
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
Prime Minister Radev: "There Is No Place for Fascist Atrocities in Bulgaria, and We Will Do What Is Necessary" Prime Minister Radev: "There Is No Place for Fascist Atrocities in Bulgaria, and We Will Do What Is Necessary"
Чете се за: 06:07 мин.

Водещи новини

Румен Радев: Надявам се догодина да не говорим за водна криза в Плевен, Ловеч и Севлиево
Румен Радев: Надявам се догодина да не говорим за водна криза в...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
ДАРА ще получи пожизнен семеен билет за музеите и археологическите обекти в Бургаско ДАРА ще получи пожизнен семеен билет за музеите и археологическите обекти в Бургаско
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
У нас
Милена Милотинова: Бургас е избран за домакин заради най-силна цялостна кандидатура Милена Милотинова: Бургас е избран за домакин заради най-силна цялостна кандидатура
Чете се за: 21:15 мин.
У нас
Васил Терзиев за домакинството на "Евровизия 2027": Свикнал съм с критиката, поздравявам Бургас Васил Терзиев за домакинството на "Евровизия 2027": Свикнал съм с критиката, поздравявам Бургас
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
У нас
Поморие отбеляза домакинството на Бургас за "Евровизия...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
У нас
След жестокото убийство: В Кричим се прощават с Георги Кузев
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
У нас
Трима арестувани при акция на ГДБОП срещу лихварски групи в...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
У нас
Дейв Гудман, ЕBU: Очакваме един фантастичен конкурс с българско...
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
Общество
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ