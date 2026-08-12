President Iotova on International Youth Day: 'The Future of Young People Depends on Our Responsibility Toward Them'

President Iliana Iotova has sent a message marking International Youth Day.

“I extend my greetings to all young people who, with their dreams, talent and energy, are building Bulgaria’s future. The future of young people depends on our responsibility towards them – the environment we create and the values with which we shape the people of tomorrow. Youth is a time for dreams, discovery and first major choices. It is a time when people seek their place, their friends, their causes and their path. Let us not leave young people alone to face the challenges of youth; let us communicate with them. Let us not allow screens to replace human closeness, filter bubbles to radicalise us, differences to turn into hatred, or feelings of loneliness into alienation and aggression.”

The head of state called for young people to be given not only the freedom to choose their own path, but also the confidence that they belong to a society that listens to, understands and supports them.