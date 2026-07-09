Bulgaria to Pay $1.414 Billion for Stryker Combat Vehicles

The Bulgarian Parliament has approved a $37 million increase in the contract for the acquisition of Stryker armoured combat vehicles, bringing the total value of the deal to $1.414 billion. Lawmakers endorsed the revised contract terms following a request from the United States.

The increase is attributed to shortages of certain raw materials and electronic components, as well as rising global inflation.

Under the revised agreement, Bulgaria will also forgo the acquisition of 17 unmanned aerial vehicles.

In 2023, Bulgaria signed a contract to purchase 183 Stryker combat vehicles for the Bulgarian Army. Five vehicles are currently being assembled at Terem-Ivaylo, while another 21 have been completed and are being prepared for shipment to Bulgaria, where they are expected to arrive within the next two months. Personnel are already undergoing training using five of the vehicles. The delivery schedule envisages the arrival of the first 33 vehicles by the end of this year and the beginning of next year.

During the parliamentary debate, Progressive Bulgaria argued that although the overall price had increased, other elements of the contract had been renegotiated in Bulgaria's favour.

Hristo Simeonov of Progressive Bulgaria: "This amendment to the investment expenditure for the acquisition of military equipment is not simply an update of the figures, but a genuine mechanism for protecting Bulgaria's national interest. Yes, there is a modest increase in the overall value of the project, amounting to less than 3 per cent. This increase is due to objective market factors.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defence's negotiating team secured substantial reductions in several areas of the investment costs. Expenditure on ammunition will be almost 20 per cent lower, while spending on Javelin anti-tank missile systems will be reduced by 12 per cent.

Furthermore, delaying the purchase of unmanned aerial vehicles will save $14 million. This is the strategic element of the decision. In modern warfare, drone technology evolves within days and even hours. Postponing this purchase ensures that, at the appropriate time, we will acquire far more advanced and up-to-date technologies."

The opposition party Vazrazhdane rejected the government's arguments.

Ivelin Parvanov of Vazrazhdane: "For the fourth consecutive year, Parliament has been debating the armoured vehicle programme for the Army's battalion battle groups. We are saying exactly what we said from the beginning. We warned that the price would increase, and it has. We warned there would be delivery delays, and there have been delays. Where are the armoured vehicles? Where is the mechanised brigade? This reflects the 'excellent' treatment we have received from our partners."

Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov underlined the importance of modernising the Bulgarian Army's Land Forces.