PM Rumen Radev Met with Representatives of Westinghouse

Prime Minister Rumen Radev met representatives of the leadership of Westinghouse at the Council of Ministers, the government's press office said on July 8.

The meeting focused on the implementation of the preliminary engineering activities for the project to construct Units 7 and 8 at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant.

The participants also discussed issues related to the completion of the pre-project study, including the construction timetable for the new units and the expected final cost of the project.

Deputy Prime Minister Galab Donev and the Chargé d'Affaires ad interim of the United States to Bulgaria, Martin McDowell, also attended the meeting.