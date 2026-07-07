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President Iliana Iotova Visits EnduroSat Space Centre, Watches Launch of 10 Bulgarian-Built Satellites

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Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
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The satellites were developed and manufactured by the Bulgarian company

ЕндуроСат, посещение на Илияна Йотова
Снимка: The Presidency

President Iliana Iotova visited the space centre of EnduroSat and watched live the launch of 10 satellites developed and manufactured by the Bulgarian company, the press office of the head of state said on July 7.

EnduroSat founder and Chief Executive Officer Raycho Raychev briefed Yotova on the research, development and manufacturing activities of what the company describes as the largest space centre in Eastern Europe.

Although the company operates offices abroad, its main research and development centre, full-scale manufacturing and final flight qualification processes are all carried out in Sofia, where its entire ecosystem of key suppliers and production facilities has been established.

EnduroSat is developing a new class of satellites ranging from 150 kilogrammes to five tonnes and plans to expand into the defence sector. Among the company's future projects is the transformation of the former Dobroslavtsi Airfield into a large-scale space and technology campus. EnduroSat also continues to invest in workforce development through specialised university programmes for space engineers.

PHOTOS: PRESS OFFICE OF THE HEAD OF STATE

Together with the company's management and engineering team, President Iotova observed the launch of 10 satellites developed and manufactured by EnduroSat from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

EnduroSat works with leading organisations in the global space industry and has completed more than 100 successful missions in orbit. The latest mission was carried out using launch vehicles operated by SpaceX.

Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekanov also attended the event alongside President Iotova.

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