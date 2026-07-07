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PM Rumen Radev to attend NATO Summit in Ankara

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Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
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Премиерът Румен Радев
Снимка: BTA

Prime Minister Rumen Radev will take part in the NATO Summit, which will be held on 8 July in Ankara, Republic of Türkiye.

The Bulgarian delegation will include Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova, Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov, and the Chief of Defence, Admiral Emil Eftimov.

On the eve of the summit, Prime Minister Radev will attend a reception for heads of state and government hosted by the President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Before departing, the Prime Minister made a statement to journalists in Bulgaria.


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