President Iliana Iotova: A Country Seeking to Be Technologically Advanced Should First Be a Country of Mathematics

"There is as much future in any technology as there is mathematics within it." President Iliana Iotova said at the opening of the international conference "Mathematics Days in Sofia". Held under the President's patronage, the forum has brought together more than 200 scientists from over 30 countries.

Iliana Iotova, President of the Republic of Bulgaria: "A country that wants to be technologically advanced should first and foremost be a country of mathematics, with good teachers, strong universities and research institutions that we see not as an expense, but as an investment with the highest return. We have a tradition that began with the first mathematics Olympiads and extends to today's centres for artificial intelligence."