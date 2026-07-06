Bulgargaz, BOTAS Gas Supply Agreement Is Being Suspended for 15 Months

Prime Minister Rumen Radev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan identified connectivity as a key priority in bilateral relations, the Bulgarian government's press office announced on July 6.

Bulgargaz and BOTAS have signed a protocol to suspend the agreement between the two companies for a period of 15 months. During this period, Bulgaria will pay only for the capacity it actually uses, under improved terms. It was also emphasised during the meeting that Bulgaria and Turkey share a common interest in making full use of the natural gas transmission capacity, and that work will continue on renegotiating the agreement between the two companies in line with current market conditions.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev meets Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan ahead of NATO Summit

During this period, efforts will focus on renegotiating the agreement, while Bulgaria will pay only for the capacity it uses under the improved conditions.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan highlighted connectivity as a key priority in bilateral relations during a meeting in Ankara. The two leaders met ahead of the NATO Summit, hosted by the Turkish capital.

Rumen Radev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan underlined the importance of the partnership between Bulgaria and Turkey in ensuring regional stability and developing secure supply chains amid multiple ongoing crises.

During the talks, both sides noted the positive trend in bilateral trade, which has reached €9 billion, and discussed new potential projects of mutual interest. Prime Minister Radev highlighted Bulgaria's ambition to attract more high value-added investment from Turkey, while President Erdoğan called on the European Union to implement effectively the Customs Union agreement with Turkey, stressing that this would be in the interests of both sides.

Prime Minister Radev expressed his gratitude to President Erdoğan for the strengthened border controls on the Turkish side of the shared border, noting that they have made a significant contribution to combating illegal migration and to Bulgaria's accession to the Schengen area.

Upon his arrival in Ankara, Radev was welcomed at the airport by Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, with whom he also held talks.

PM Rumen Radev Comments on Renegotiation of “BOTAŞ” Agreement