PM Rumen Radev Comments on Renegotiation of “BOTAŞ” Agreement

Prime Minister Rumen Radev and five ministers from the government participate in Parliament's question time on June 12.

One of the main topics Rumen Radev addressed with journalists was the possibility of renegotiating the agreement with “BOTAŞ”, following his talks with the Turkish Foreign Minister. He explained that the contract should be viewed as part of a broader agreement between the two countries concerning connectivity, several green corridors currently being developed by Türkiye, a new railway line, and new border crossing points.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “Yes, this is part of those discussions. Precisely due to the increased need for security, the necessity of diversification, and our geographical position, as well as the capacities of our energy systems, ‘BOTAŞ’ is part of all these initiatives. Of course, the Turkish side wants renegotiation because it wishes to deepen our energy cooperation — not only in the gas sector, but also in electricity transmission. There are also transport corridors, new railway lines that we are planning, and this should indeed lead to the construction of a new rail link.”

Rumen Radev commented on a publication by former Chief Secretary Kandev, who claimed that he had been subjected to pressure and therefore left his post. Radev stated that he requested a meeting with him and held talks, but that during the meeting Kandev cited only personal reasons for his decision to resign as Chief Secretary of the Ministry of the Interior.

On the issue of the extradition of Nevzorov — the person behind the illegal settlement near Varna — Radev said that the order was issued by the former head of State Agency for National Security (SANS), Denyo Denev, and that the same order was later used to revoke his own decision.

The Prime Minister said that work is ongoing to clarify all facts and circumstances surrounding the case. He also commented on the continued presence of US C-130 aircraft at Sofia Airport, saying that the American side had been informed that such military aircraft are normally based at military airports. According to him, they are aware of Bulgaria’s position and of the possibility that they may be relocated to Graf Ignatievo Air Base or Bezmer Air Base.

Regarding the possibility of rapid changes in the legislative and judicial system, he called on the National Assembly to adopt the necessary legislative changes and to adopt rules under which the Supreme Judicial Council could also be replaced in a transparent manner.