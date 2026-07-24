After Meeting with the Defence Minister: Yambol Mayors Say Concerns over US Aircraft Deployment Have Eased

US aircraft will not arrive at Bezmer Air Base today. This was announced by Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov following a meeting with mayors from the Yambol region on July 24.

The meeting was held after local residents expressed dissatisfaction with Parliament’s decision to station up to eight US aircraft at the base. Stoyanov assured that the country’s security was not under threat, while some of the mayors said their concerns had eased following the talks.

Defence minister: US aircraft will not arrive today, possibly next week

Arriving at the meeting with more than 3,000 signatures from 26 settlements, the mayors from the Yambol region came with many questions.

Encho Yorgov, Mayor of Roza village:

"What we are doing is defending our residents. We all know that there are concerns among people, and these concerns need explanations."

The representatives of local authorities called for Parliament’s decision to be reconsidered.

Dimitar Stoyanov, Defence Minister:

"This is a difficult decision, but it is necessary. Bulgaria had to take this decision. We are a country in an alliance; we have strategic partners. The expected arrival of the aircraft will not be today, perhaps next week."

Dimitar Stoyanov assured that the country’s security was not at risk.

Dimitar Stoyanov, Defence Minister:

"We have received an analysis from the Military Intelligence Service and the other services. Therefore, Bulgaria is not a target and will not be a target. One example: was Sofia Airport ‘Vasil Levski’ a target? Romania operates the same aircraft; was it a target? No, they are not a target."

The minister also explained that, for now, the final date for the deployment of the aircraft remains 1 October.

Dimitar Stoyanov, Defence Minister:

"If we receive a new note, the public will be informed in a timely manner. I have made a commitment to the local authorities and to the regional governor that any correction, change or information that needs to be shared with the public will be communicated in due course."

After the discussions, the mayors left feeling calmer.

Stancho Stavrev, Mayor of Tundzha Municipality:

"After this meeting, I know that everything possible has been done to ensure that the territory of Tundzha Municipality, Yambol Region and Bulgaria is provided with serious missile defence protection. This is something we need to communicate to people in order to ease their fears." Rumen Rusev, Mayor of Bezmer village:

"Personally, he managed to convince me that this is the most difficult, but the right decision at this moment."

Youth and Sports Minister and former deputy mayor of Yambol Encho Keryazov also expressed reassurance.

Encho Keryazov, Minister of Youth and Sports:

"As a resident of this region, I am calm. I am calm because I trust the institutions and I have no reason not to trust them."

There is still no exact date for the arrival of the US aircraft.