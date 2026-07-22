Bulgaria's Parliament Approves Deployment of Eight US Aircraft and 250 Personnel at Bezmer Air Base

With the backing of Progressive Bulgaria and the Movement for Rights and Feeedoms (MRF) party, Bulgaria's National Assembly on July 22 approved the deployment of eight United States military aircraft at Bezmer Air Base. GERB-UDF, Democratic Bulgaria and We Continue the Change did not take part in the vote, while Vazrazhdane voted against the proposal.

In a separate vote, again supported by Progressive Bulgaria and MRF, MPs also approved the deployment of 250 US military personnel at Bezmer Air Base. One Progressive Bulgaria MP voted against the measure, while two abstained.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev: “Bulgarian citizens have stopped believing politicians because of shameless lies. Today we heard all kinds of falsehoods. I have committed myself to telling the truth and taking decisions in the national interest. The first falsehood concerns the aircraft's deployment. Yes, the diplomatic note says it is for an exercise, and that is a fact. But tell me the name of the exercise. It was clear from day one that these tanker aircraft were not here for military exercises. That falsehood was exposed by Marco Rubio, who said that Bulgaria had made a significant contribution to the operation in the Middle East.”

He added: “You allowed them to be stationed at a civilian airport next to busy terminals used by thousands of people. We put an end to that. We proposed that they leave Sofia Airport and relocate to either Bezmer Air Base or Graf Ignatievo Air Base. They refused. What we are doing today is following the truth. The diplomatic note we received is the genuine one. Our legislation requires that, given the nature of that note, the decision must be taken by the National Assembly. There are no grounds for claiming that the government is hiding behind Parliament.”

On Bulgaria's foreign and security policy, the Prime Minister said:

“Are we pursuing a contradictory or militaristic policy? No, we are not. This war – I am referring to Ukraine – has no military solution. As for the issue of a tactical nuclear strike, I have said the same to our partners. We are trying to achieve victory over the world's largest nuclear power without being able to respond in kind. What I say abroad is exactly the same as what I say here: diplomacy and negotiations.”

Photo: BTA