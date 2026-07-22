Powerful Storm Batters Bulgaria's Southern Black Sea Coast

A powerful storm has swept across Bulgaria's southern Black Sea coast, with hurricane-force winds bringing down trees and causing damage to buildings and commercial premises. The worst-hit areas were Primorsko and Tsarevo. The BG-ALERT emergency warning system was activated.

The violent winds caused significant damage in Primorsko, where part of the roof of a building adjacent to a hotel complex was torn off and crashed into several apartments. Fortunately, no one was inside the affected flats at the time.

However, a child in a neighbouring apartment was injured after being struck by flying debris. The child was examined by medical personnel and did not suffer any serious injuries.

Reports of fallen trees have been received from almost every municipality in Burgas Region. The town of Aytos was also hit by hail.

In Lozenets, numerous trees were brought down as the storm swept through the area, while localised flooding was reported on streets in Sozopol.

Cleanup efforts following the severe storm are ongoing.