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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

ИЗВЪНРЕДНО
Бургас ще бъде домакин на музикалния конкурс "Евровизия 2027" * * * Морският град беше избран от БНТ и Европейския съюз за радио и телевизия (EBU) * * * Големият финал ще се проведе на 15 май догодина в "Арена Бургас", а полуфиналите ще бъдат на 11 и 13 май.

Welcome 'Eurovision 2027' to Burgas! (OVERVIEW)

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Чете се за: 07:40 мин.
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The seaside city was selected as the host by BNT and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU)

добре дошла евровизия 2027 бургас обзор
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

“Eurovision 2027” will be held in Burgas. The city was selected as host by the Bulgarian National Television (BNT) and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

The public broadcaster will organise the next edition of the contest following Bulgaria’s historic victory in Vienna, achieved with the largest margin between first and second place in Eurovision’s 70-year history. The win secured Bulgaria the right to host the 71st edition of the global music event.

The grand final will take place on 15 May next year at Arena Burgas, with the semi-finals scheduled for 11 and 13 May.

With BNT as the organizer and the Municipality of Burgas as the host, the decision of the international working group was announced, selecting Burgas on the Black Sea coast as the venue for the 71st edition of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Milena Milotinova, Director General of BNT:"Our ambition is to showcase Bulgariain its entirety, everything it has to offer, all its talent and all its beauty, and to make Eurovision a national event as well as a major international one, as befits a global event of this scale,"

Dimitar Nikolov, Mayor of Burgas: “I would like to thank BNT and the EBU for giving Burgas and the surrounding region this unique opportunity to showcase the beauty of Bulgaria, and, through Burgas, to allow all the guests and fans watching the live broadcast to experience Bulgaria.”

The decision on the host city took weeks, with hundreds of pages of documents and a number of certificates reviewed to ensure the smooth running of the contest.

Milena Milotinova, Director General of BNT: “The international evaluation committee conducted a comprehensive assessment of both Sofia and Burgas. We cannot say that Burgas prevailed on any single criterion, as the assessment covered all parameters. Based on all the requirements, Burgas was the clear choice. I am the Director General of BNT and I did not take part in the expert selection of the host city. However, the experts we selected to join the international working group have extensive expertise and experience with the Eurovision Song Contest. Those representing the EBU, as well as the international experts we invited to join the working group, have been working on Eurovision for 15 years.”

The two semi-finals will take place on 11 and 13 May, with the final on 15 May. All three events will be held at Arena Burgas. Delegations will be welcomed along a turquoise carpet laid out in the Sea Garden, while fans who are unable to secure tickets will be able to watch Eurovision on a special stage in the Eurovision Village, as well as enjoy the full programme of accompanying events, which will be located in central Burgas.

Dimitar Nikolov, Mayor of Burgas: “The many years of experience we have in the tourism sector will be a great help, and, with the advantages we have, will enable us to host the event extremely successfully. The arena where Eurovision will be held is the newest one built in Bulgaria.”

Hotels in the Burgas region have more than 150,000 beds. Talks are already under way with airport operators and airlines to ensure the smooth transportation of tourists and fans.

Dimitar Nikolov, Mayor of Burgas: “Burgas Airport itself will handle arrivals. As additional options, we have also identified Istanbul Airport and are already in preliminary talks, as geographically it is closer than Sofia Airport. Of course, there is also Varna Airport, because the operator of Burgas Airport is the same as that of Varna Airport,"

Martin Green, Director of the Eurovision Song Contest, said that they are extremely happy that Burgas will be the host city:

"Burgas will bring something truly special to Eurovision. Burgas is a vibrant, welcoming city on the Black Sea with a strong musical and cultural identity, and it has the ambition, infrastructure and passion needed to welcome the Eurovision family."

Photos: Desislava Kulelieva, BNT

The Director General of BNT invited the other cities that participated in the bidding process to become part of the accompanying programme and announced that the rehearsals before the semifinals and the final of the song contest will also be open to the public. Two dedicated websites covering everything related to Eurovision will also be launched: eurovision2027.bg/?lang=en and gotoburgas.com/.

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