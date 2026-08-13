БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия бнт деца
ENG
 
2
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес Новини от миналото БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес Новини от миналото БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Милена Милотинова: Бургас е избран за домакин заради...
Чете се за: 21:15 мин.
Трима арестувани при акция на ГДБОП срещу лихварски групи...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

ИЗВЪНРЕДНО
Бургас ще бъде домакин на музикалния конкурс "Евровизия 2027" * * * Морският град беше избран от БНТ и Европейския съюз за радио и телевизия (EBU) * * * Големият финал ще се проведе на 15 май догодина в "Арена Бургас", а полуфиналите ще бъдат на 11 и 13 май.

Eurovision Winner DARA Sends Special Message to Burgas: 'Eurovision Is Magic, and You Have It, Too'

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
EN
Запази
дара отправи специален поздрав бургас евровизия магия

Bulgaria’s Eurovision winner, DARA, sent a special greeting to Burgas.

DARA: “Hello and congratulations, Burgas! Next year, you’ll have the great pleasure of enjoying a true magical experience called ‘Eurovision.’ All eyes are on you right now, and they will be next year as well. I’m very happy that Eurovision will finally return — first to the Balkans, but secondly, to the seaside, because it has been a long time. And I’m sure they have never seen the kind of power that the Black Sea has. Show them what it means to be a true sailor and a true mermaid. Give your energy freely, don’t hold back, because Eurovision is magic. You have that magic too. Congratulations, Burgas!”

Burgas Selected to Host Eurovision Song Contest 2027

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

НА ЖИВО: Европейското първенство по лека атлетика в Бирмингам
1
НА ЖИВО: Европейското първенство по лека атлетика в Бирмингам
Гледайте европейското първенство по плуване в Париж по БНТ 3
2
Гледайте европейското първенство по плуване в Париж по БНТ 3
Гледайте световното първенство по художествена гимнастика в ефира на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3
3
Гледайте световното първенство по художествена гимнастика в ефира...
Никола Цолов е сред основните кандидати за място във Формула 1 през 2027 година
4
Никола Цолов е сред основните кандидати за място във Формула 1 през...
Спекула с нощувките за "Евровизия 2027": 25 000 евро за апартамент в Бургас
5
Спекула с нощувките за "Евровизия 2027": 25 000 евро за...
Министърът на туризма за домакинството на Бургас за "Евровизия 2027": Убеден съм, че ще се справим повече от добре
6
Министърът на туризма за домакинството на Бургас за "Евровизия...

Най-четени

Жестокото убийство в Пловдив: Младежите са били Георги повече от час и си купили дюнери с парите му
1
Жестокото убийство в Пловдив: Младежите са били Георги повече от...
На 12 август предстои пълно слънчево затъмнение
2
На 12 август предстои пълно слънчево затъмнение
Убийство край Слънчев бряг: Мъж е намушкан с нож, заподозреният се опитал да избяга
3
Убийство край Слънчев бряг: Мъж е намушкан с нож, заподозреният се...
Двете момичета от групата, задържана за убийството на Георги в Пловдив, обжалват ареста си
4
Двете момичета от групата, задържана за убийството на Георги в...
НА ЖИВО: Европейското първенство по лека атлетика в Бирмингам
5
НА ЖИВО: Европейското първенство по лека атлетика в Бирмингам
Румен Радев след заседание на Съвета по сигурността: Дрон е нахлул в българското въздушно пространство
6
Румен Радев след заседание на Съвета по сигурността: Дрон е нахлул...

More from: Culture

Minister of Tourism on Burgas Hosting 'Eurovision 2027': I Am Confident That We Will Do More Than Just Fine
Minister of Tourism on Burgas Hosting 'Eurovision 2027': I Am Confident That We Will Do More Than Just Fine
Welcome 'Eurovision 2027' to Burgas! (OVERVIEW) Welcome 'Eurovision 2027' to Burgas! (OVERVIEW)
Чете се за: 07:40 мин.
Bulgaria's Coastal City of Burgas — the Next Host of Eurovision Song Context (see pics) Bulgaria's Coastal City of Burgas — the Next Host of Eurovision Song Context (see pics)
Чете се за: 00:05 мин.
Minister of Culture, Evtim Miloshev, Congratulates Burgas for Being Selected to Host Eurovision 2027 Minister of Culture, Evtim Miloshev, Congratulates Burgas for Being Selected to Host Eurovision 2027
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
President Iotova Congratulates Burgas on Being Named Eurovision 2027 Host City President Iotova Congratulates Burgas on Being Named Eurovision 2027 Host City
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
BNT’s Big Mission is Showcasing Bulgaria’s as a Whole, Its Talent and Its Beauty as Burgas Hosts Eurovision Song Contest 2027 BNT’s Big Mission is Showcasing Bulgaria’s as a Whole, Its Talent and Its Beauty as Burgas Hosts Eurovision Song Contest 2027
Чете се за: 10:17 мин.

Водещи новини

ДАРА ще получи пожизнен семеен билет за музеите и археологическите обекти в Бургаско
ДАРА ще получи пожизнен семеен билет за музеите и археологическите...
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
У нас
Милена Милотинова: Бургас е избран за домакин заради най-силна цялостна кандидатура Милена Милотинова: Бургас е избран за домакин заради най-силна цялостна кандидатура
Чете се за: 21:15 мин.
У нас
Васил Терзиев за домакинството на "Евровизия 2027": Свикнал съм с критиката, поздравявам Бургас Васил Терзиев за домакинството на "Евровизия 2027": Свикнал съм с критиката, поздравявам Бургас
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
У нас
Поморие отбеляза домакинството на Бургас за "Евровизия 2027" с шоу на пеещите фонтани Поморие отбеляза домакинството на Бургас за "Евровизия 2027" с шоу на пеещите фонтани
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
У нас
След жестокото убийство: В Кричим се прощават с Георги Кузев
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
У нас
Трима арестувани при акция на ГДБОП срещу лихварски групи в...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
У нас
Дейв Гудман, ЕBU: Очакваме един фантастичен конкурс с българско...
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
Общество
Бургас е домакин на „Евровизия 2027“: Какво ще предложи...
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ