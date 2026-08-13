Eurovision Winner DARA Sends Special Message to Burgas: 'Eurovision Is Magic, and You Have It, Too'

Bulgaria’s Eurovision winner, DARA, sent a special greeting to Burgas.

DARA: “Hello and congratulations, Burgas! Next year, you’ll have the great pleasure of enjoying a true magical experience called ‘Eurovision.’ All eyes are on you right now, and they will be next year as well. I’m very happy that Eurovision will finally return — first to the Balkans, but secondly, to the seaside, because it has been a long time. And I’m sure they have never seen the kind of power that the Black Sea has. Show them what it means to be a true sailor and a true mermaid. Give your energy freely, don’t hold back, because Eurovision is magic. You have that magic too. Congratulations, Burgas!”