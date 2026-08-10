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When Music Builds Bridges: Legendary Bulgarian Pop Singer Vasil Naydenov Honored by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan

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Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
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At a time of global crises, conflicts and division, there is something that continues to bring people closer together – music, culture and education. They are among the strongest and most natural bridges of modern diplomacy – bridges that connect peoples regardless of differences in language, religion and traditions.

It was in this spirit that the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan paid special tribute to the 'king of Bulgarian pop music', Vasil Naydenov – an artist whose work has carried Bulgarian culture beyond the country's borders for decades. In Sofia, Vasil Naydenov was presented with a traditional Jordanian cloak – a symbol of the Hashemite Kingdom – as well as a special plaque as a mark of respect and appreciation. The honour was presented by Dr Mustafa Realad, one of the prominent journalists and public figures from Jordan and the Middle East, with an established reputation in journalism, culture and international dialogue.

The meeting was organised by Anastas Terzobaliev, an expert on Arab countries and the Middle East, and an ambassador-at-large of the International Academy of Diplomacy and Culture, with the clear message that cultural diplomacy can be just as important as political and economic diplomacy. Vasil Naydenov accepted the honour with emotion and emphasised the power of music to unite peoples and cultures.

This was not simply a meeting with a great Bulgarian artist. It was a meeting between two cultures, two peoples and two worlds, united by their respect for art. Bulgaria and Jordan – a friendship that can be built not only through politics, but also through culture, music, education and human relations. Because when diplomacy speaks through culture, the message reaches straight to the heart.

Source: BGNES

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