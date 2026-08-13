President Iotova Congratulates Burgas on Being Named Eurovision 2027 Host City

President Iliana Iotova has congratulated the people of Burgas on the city’s upcoming hosting of Eurovision 2027, wishing them success with the preparations.

Burgas Selected to Host Eurovision Song Contest 2027

“We have an incredible opportunity to showcase Bulgaria’s renowned hospitality, introduce our guests to the city’s and the country’s cultural and historical traditions, and attract them as active tourists along the Bulgarian Black Sea coast.

Burgas has a long-standing musical tradition, is the birthplace of some of our finest artists and has hosted iconic competitions such as ‘Burgas and the Sea’ — and now Eurovision as well.

Miracles come with a love for the Bulgarian sea and our native coast! I believe that from next year, the dozens of visiting performers and thousands of music lovers will leave here carrying that same love with them. They will fly home with Toni Dimitrova’s sigh of ‘Ah, the Sea’ and warm memories of the ‘Burgas Evenings’ immortalised in song by Familia Tonika.

Let the people of Burgas be proud of their wonderful city and make the most of the opportunity to host Europe!” the head of state wrote on Facebook.